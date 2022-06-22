by CESAR SALAZAR
On June 15, the city of Winona’s Board of Adjustment (BOA) approved Winona State University’s (WSU) proposal to build a new five-story residence hall at Main and Mark streets. The board voted to grant exceptions to the city’s building height limits and setback requirements for the project.
The BOA unanimously agreed to allow WSU the two variances for the R-2 (medium-density residential) zoning on which the building will be built. The current zoning only allows buildings to be built to a maximum height of 35 feet and requires a 45-foot rear setback. The proposed building would be 71 feet tall with a setback of 16 feet five inches.
“The height itself isn’t going to impose any harm to the neighbors because it backs up to the railroad track and the campus is on the other side,” BOAmember Tom Conway said at the meeting.
The BOA also agreed that the proposed building fits with WSU’s ideas for replacing aging infrastructure and “would retain the characteristic of the location,” as BOA Chair Chris Sanchez said.
The new dorm building is an effort by WSU to attract students and stay competitive with other colleges. “We want to take the most challenging residence halls we have and kind of mothball or rework those,” WSU Vice President of University Advancement Jon Olson said at the meeting. He continued, “We need to stay competitive from a recruiting standpoint and we think this will really help us.”
“At the moment, everywhere [college enrollment] is a little tough, and that’s why we have to do things in order to make ourselves as attractive as we can,” Olson said.
WSU plans on closing a couple of residence halls on campus for the foreseeable future. While the proposed residence hall would add more dorm rooms, the closing of the other residence halls and the construction of the proposed residence hall wouldn’t result in a net increase in available dorms, according to WSU officials. The intent of the proposed dorms is to match existing dorm rooms one-to-one, according to Olson. Olson even said that the new residence hall would have slightly fewer dorm rooms than the present residence halls. “We’re not adding any beds to campus but instead adding better, more attractive beds for student recruitment,” Olson said.
Olson explained the average age of WSU’s residence halls is just under 70 years old. “We just want a refresh of our campus housing,” he said.
“They’re all old housing that doesn’t represent WSU,” Sanchez said.
The BOA also held a public hearing on the topic. No citizens came to speak, but the city did receive a few emails on the topic, two of which were in support of the proposal. One email sender did not agree with the variances for the proposed building and said there was not enough parking in the area to accommodate the new dorm.
“With our timeline, hopefully, construction will start in spring of next year and then it’ll probably be about a year and a half of the building process,” Olson said. “It would be opening for fall of 2024, pending all the approvals of our board of trustees.”
