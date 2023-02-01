by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona State University (WSU) is exploring funding options to continue its journalism program, which the university paused last year.
Last year, WSU paused the program because of staffing and budget constraints. Current students could complete their degrees, while new students could not declare journalism as their major.
“We are currently exploring funding options that would allow us to reopen the program, but there is nothing to report at this point. I hope to have more information in a few months,” College of Liberal Arts Dean Peter Miene said in an email.
Miene said last year of pausing the program, “It really came down to the fact that we’ve had several retirements in the last couple of years that we have not been able to replace because of our budget reductions.” He added that the individuals who retired were all permanent journalism faculty.
President Scott Olson also said last year of the pause in the Winonan, WSU’s student newspaper, “If we had unlimited resources, we would like to keep the journalism department, but we do not have the resources or the demand for the program.”
The mass communications department was also experiencing growth and the addition of programs, Miene said last year. “That’s how we’re investing our resources,” he said.
Whether the university could hire new faculty would affect its ability to reinstate the program, Miene said last year. Additionally, if new funding cannot be found, the program will stay paused, he said. “We have to always make sure we’re employing our resources where they’re most needed,” he said.
In the budget for this year, WSU made about $4.5 million in cuts. The budget also included the elimination of 29 vacant positions, including 13 faculty positions. Elsewhere in Winona, Saint Mary’s University cut many of its liberal programs last year, as well.
