Twenty-year-old Winona State University student Hannah Goman was killed Saturday in a crash with a wrong way driver at highways 61 and 43 in Winona. Adam Samuel Anderson, 35, of Winona, was driving north in the southbound lanes of Highway 61 at 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 19 when he collided with a car carrying Goman and two other young people, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.
Anderson had been drinking, according to the State Patrol, and he was arrested on potential charges of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and criminal vehicular operation. Two other people in the vehicle with Goman were treated for non-critical injuries. Anderson and a passenger in his vehicle were unhurt, according to the report.
A sophomore from Stevens Point, Wis., Goman was studying social work and was in the middle of performing in the Theater and Dance department’s annual “Dancescape” show last weekend. “Dancing will never be the same without her,” a classmate posted on social media."You just took away a life of a vibrant, funny, loving, smart, wonderful, soon-to-be 21-year-old, that nobody can come to grips [with],” Goman’s mother told Fox 9 News.
A fundraiser for Goman’s family is being held on GoFundMe.com at tinyurl.com/4s8svsm7.
