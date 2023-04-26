WSU to continue victim advocacy partnership

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Through a partnership, the Advocacy Center of Winona (ACW) provides confidential advocacy services to Winona State University (WSU) students on campus when they go through traumatic experiences such as domestic violence or sexual assault. The partnership has been in place for about a year, and according to the ACW and WSU, it is progressing well.
Prior to the partnership starting last year, WSU tried offering services with a full-time university employee. That strategy, ultimately, did not succeed. The partnership with the ACW then began. ACW staff at the organization’s downtown office could provide support to the confidential advocate on campus, and the ACW could provide the university with its expertise in advocacy services. President Scott Olson said last year that in the future, the university would like to hire an in-house advocate.
WSU Associate Vice President for the Office of Equity and Inclusive Excellence Dr. Jonathan Locust said the university plans to continue the partnership now. He added that he did not know for how long. Locust said he did not know whether there was thought from the university about moving toward having a university employee as a confidential advocate in the future. However, he added that the university had tried that route in the past. “I do think having the Advocacy Center is working better,” he said. He added, “And I prefer the relationship that we have with the Advocacy Center, than having a full-time employee.” The ACW’s connections within the community allow for quick, robust services, he said.
Campus Confidential Advocate Destiny Walker accompanies students to forensic medical exams and legal services. She also provides assistance with finances and transportation. Additionally, she refers students to other resources in the community. She helps students through the process of a Title IX complaint at the university, as well. Overall, she is there to provide emotional support.
“I think the biggest benefit of being here is just being a space, creating a safe space, a safe person, for students to come to when they experience these things, and let them know they’re not alone,” Walker said.
The partnership allows for an added degree of confidentiality and separation from the university for students, Walker and ACW Executive Director Crystal Hegge said.
Walker is on campus the majority of the week, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, while on Fridays she is at the ACW’s downtown office.
Since August of last year, the center has provided 82 instances of support services for domestic violence and 330 services for sexual assault to about 25 students, Hegge said. Walker also helped more than 10 students through the process of a Title IX complaint, Hegge said.
Walker presents to classes about the services provided at the center, as well.
It may be easier for a student to come to the center on campus than to go to the ACW’s downtown office, Walker said.
“They’re accessible,” Locust said. “God forbid something horrible happens, which we know horrible things have happened, students have a place, a space, a number, a person that they can talk to immediately and … direct them to community services and resources quicker.” That speed comes from the ACW’s deep relationships in the community, he continued.
Walker reported an increase in students seeking services. “We know this is happening on campus, and that this is happening on all campuses,” Hegge said. “And it really shows that Winona State University is putting the victim-survivor students’ safety first by pursuing this contract and continuing with this contract, because they’re really looking for the best way to serve their students, really making sure that they have what they need so they can continue their academic career and can be successful… “
Hegge said that more students coming forward is a sign of greater safety on campus, as people feel comfortable talking about their experiences and receiving the support they need.
Hegge said a more challenging aspect of providing services on campuses has been maintaining consistent staffing. Walker may need to support a student in a way that requires going off campus during the hours she is normally in office, for example, Hegge said. The ACW is considering a restructuring of staffing starting this fall to ensure there is a staff member at the center in such situations, she added.
Peer education, in which students would learn how to share with fellow students about the center’s services and how to support others who experience domestic violence or assault, is one goal for the future of the partnership. A graduate student is updating peer education materials now with a goal of sharing them with students this fall, Walker said. Walker added that one of her goals is further developing peer education so students can learn how to help direct one another to advocacy services and support one another when a fellow student discloses an assault.
The university and the ACW would also like to focus on having a campus response team that takes into account how campus community members respond to reports they receive, Hegge said.
Locust said he wants to ensure students know about the center. Center staff could share about the services with incoming students, for instance, he said. He added that he also wants to make sure faculty know center staff can present in their classes about the center’s services and be on the lookout for other members of the campus community who could be trained in this area.
