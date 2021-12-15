by ALEXANDRA RETTER
A new dorm and new academic building may be part of Winona State University’s (WSU) next comprehensive plan. Staff are studying a possible new dorm and requesting funding for a new building. WSU will also work through questions of potential expansion as it develops a new comprehensive plan.
Plan development began with the hiring of a consultant, HGA, this summer, and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.
University groups such as faculty members and students are expected to have an opportunity to take part in the process.
To date, plan development has centered on gathering information about the current state of the university’s facilities and beginning to talk with smaller university groups about their vision for their plan, Assistant Vice President for Facilities Management James Goblirsch and Campus Sustainability and Planning Director Nathan Engstrom said. Next semester, broader efforts to engage with more university groups will take place, they said.
The plan will bring together existing plans, such as a master plan for athletics facilities and an equity and inclusion plan, Goblirsch and Engstrom said.
Goals of the plan include equity, accessibility, sustainability and resiliency, Goblirsch and Engstrom said. Goblirsch wants the plan to include multiple flexible paths forward, he said. Planning for what future learning will look like will also be important, Engstrom added.
Could new dorms be included in the comprehensive plan? Currently, staff are studying the feasibility of building a new residence hall for freshmen, Goblirsch said. When asked where the dorms would be, if it is determined it would be feasible to build them, Goblirsch said, “We’re still investigating the best location for it. We’d like to have it adjacent to our main campus.” That way, students could walk to campus from it, he said. As this school year began, WSU closed its West Campus residence halls, meaning there are fewer dorms. The university also faces declining enrollment.
A new academic building could potentially be part of the plan, as well. WSU previously proposed demolishing Gildemeister and Watkins halls to construct a new building, the Center for Interdisciplinary Collaboration, Engagement and Learning (CICEL). The university is requesting funds for the project from the Minnesota Legislature this year, Goblirsch said. If that funding is granted, building design would begin this summer, and project completion would be slated for fall 2026, he said. The project is a high priority for WSU, Engstrom said.
Question marks remain about whether expanding the campus’ footprint will be part of the plan, Goblirsch and Engstrom said. The topic will be studied, Goblirsch said. “We don’t have a specific intent to increase the footprint, but as we go through the facility utilization and the land utilization on campus compared to our programmatic needs, the plan in the end may recommend expansion, or it may recommend a reorganization within our current footprint,” he said. It is a bit too early in the process to tell yet, Engstrom said, while noting other campus plans might include points about possible expansion points.
With regard to an athletic facility expansion, which is part of WSU’s current master plan, Goblirsch said there is a master athletic facilities plan, and plans from there regarding potential expansion will be studied during this comprehensive plan development. For instance, there is a need for more space for indoor sports teams’ winter practices, as well as for students’ recreational activities, he said.
Uses for parcels of land purchased by the university, such as a house opposite Education Village, will also be studied while developing the comprehensive plan, Goblirsch and Engstrom said. Many of the sites are not big enough to fit a building, Goblirsch said, and some houses are next to existing parking, so one potential use could be parking. There are no concrete plans for separate residential properties, Engstrom said.
Keep reading the Winona Post for more news on WSU’s comprehensive plan development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.