by CHRIS ROGERS
Winona State University (WSU) President Scott Olson was named on Monday as one of two finalists to lead the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system as chancellor. Members of the Minnesota State Board of Trustees will interview Olson and the other finalist, University of Alabama Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs Tonjanita Johnson, this week, and are expected to make a decision on May 9. The new chancellor’s term will begin in August, replacing retiring Chancellor Devinder Malhotra
“The honor that I feel in being selected as a worthy candidate by the search committee is second only to the gratitude I feel to this community for the opportunity to serve as your president,” Olson wrote in an email to faculty. “Working in partnership with this community — faculty, staff, and students — over the past 11 years has provided me great inspiration for how I could apply what I have learned here across the whole system and all of the state colleges and universities. Should I be selected to serve as chancellor, I will carry with me a deep appreciation for the mission of WSU and all that I have learned from this community.”
Olson added, “If I am selected to serve as chancellor, I will work hard to ensure that the transition to new leadership at WSU is handled smoothly, effectively, and in a way that preserves the bright future of our beloved campus community … Should I not be selected to serve as the next chancellor of Minnesota State, I remain honored and grateful to continue as president here and will be steadfastly committed to our mission to improve our world. Kelley and I love Winona State University, and we will be Warriors forever.”
Olson has served as president at WSU since 2012. During his tenure, Winona State completed several major projects, including constructing Education Village; one of largest sustainability initiatives at any Minnesota State school, the recent LESS project; and closing West Campus. Outcomes for minority students have improved, and WSU last year became the first Minnesota State school to be named one of the top 40 best colleges in the Midwest by U.S. News. He has led WSU through challenges, as well, including the pandemic, declining enrollment, and budget cuts.
Prior to coming to Winona, Olson was Minnesota State’s interim vice chancellor for academic and student affairs in 2010-2011 and served as provost and vice president for academic and student affairs at Minnesota State University, Mankato from 2003-2012.
Johnson previously served as the University of Tennessee’s executive vice president/chief operating officer from 2016-2019, and as vice president for communications and marketing prior to that.
The interview process for Olson and Johnson will include forums that are open to the public on Thursday, April 27, in St. Paul, Minn., and via videoconference. For links and more information, visit www.minnstate.edu/system/working/chancellorsearch.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.