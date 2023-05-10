by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona State University (WSU) President Scott Olson will be the next Minnesota State chancellor.
The Board of Trustees appointed Olson as the next chancellor on Tuesday. Olson will begin leading the system of state colleges and universities on August 1.
“Thank you for the faith you have put in me,” Olson said. He said the Minnesota State system is very important to his family, as several of his family members have graduated from a school in the system. “My family has prospered because of this system, but we can’t rest until every family can say that,” he said. He added that the system knows there is work ahead with fostering equity, serving students’ basic needs and keeping higher education affordable.
Olson said one of his priorities is to visit all the system’s campuses soon after he starts in the role to hear about their needs.
“Scott has deep roots in Minnesota State and is known throughout the system as a collaborative and strategic leader,” said Roger Moe, Minnesota State board chair in a press release. “He has amassed an outstanding reputation in every role he has played, and has the skills needed to build a common vision of what Minnesota State can become. We are very pleased that he has accepted our offer to serve as the next chancellor of Minnesota State.”
Olson began as WSU president in 2012. While at WSU, the university completed Education Village, helped host the Winona Mini-Session of the Minnesota House of Representatives and moved ahead on the Leading Energy Savings and Sustainability (LESS) project. WSU was also named one of the top regional universities by U.S. News.
When named as a finalist for the position in late April, Olson wrote in a note to colleagues, “Should I be selected to serve as chancellor, I will carry with me a deep appreciation for the mission of WSU and all that I have learned from this community … If I am selected to serve as chancellor, I will work hard to ensure that the transition to new leadership at WSU is handled smoothly, effectively, and in a way that preserves the bright future of our beloved campus community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.