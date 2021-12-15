Y celebrates donors, new space

by CHRIS ROGERS
Nearly a year after its new building opened, the Winona Family YMCA celebrated with donors last week.
“You built this building, but you also saved the Y,” Winona Y CEO Janneke Sobeck said. The new building has helped the Y expand its membership and reduce maintenance costs. “For the first time in many years, we are on track to end this year with a slight surplus,” Sobeck announced.
From December 2020 to December 2021, the Y’s membership increased by 90 percent to 5,100 members. “We are attracting people we were not able to reach or serve in our previous space,” Sobeck said. That includes more young people, more fitness class enthusiasts, and, for the first time, members coming anytime of day or night with the new Y building’s 24/7 access. “That’s made a huge impact on a lot of people’s lives,” Sobeck said.
“It’s awesome,” Y Board President Dan Amundson said of the new building, “because the Y is more visible now, where it was kind of buried downtown before. It’s kind of a showcase now that it’s out on Highway 61.” He continued, “Now when I come here on Friday, it’s packed. Our membership is at record levels. We’re in the black for the first time, and I can’t remember the last time.”
Local donors helped the Y fund the over $20 million construction project. Sobeck said an under $400,000 fundraising gap remains, adding with a smile that she’s accepting checks anytime. If the gap isn’t closed, the Y can finance the project with a small amount of debt, she explained.
At last week’s event, Y leaders unveiled a donor appreciation wall recognizing local people who helped make the new Y possible and cracked open a time capsule salvaged from the former Y building, full of brochures, newspaper articles, and an honor roll of donors to that building.
“It’s just wonderful. It’s the biggest gift to this community,” said Y regular Sally Mogren, whose husband, Ken, helped lead the fundraising effort.
Asked about why he supported the project, Y donor Don Peterson said the Y has been a valuable resource for kids and himself for many years.
“It’s a good thing for the community,” said Dan Rivers, whose father, Mike Rivers, and family donated to the new building. “Health is important. Especially with the past few years and everything that’s gone on, health is so important.” He added, “[A new Y] can attract more people to the community. For instance, one of the houses we sold, one of the deciding factors was having a new Y.”
