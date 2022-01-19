by LYDIA LIPPMAN
and LORELEI MACON
On December 10, 2021, Bluffview Montessori was planning to celebrate their 30th anniversary of getting their request granted to be the first charter school in the nation. However, the celebration was sadly delayed due to severe weather conditions. The celebration was then held on January 11, 2022. As a start to the celebration, the Bluffview Montessori Jam Band, directed by Christopher Dubis, played “Louie, Louie” by Kingsman as well as “We Will Rock You” by Queen.
After the performance, Mayor Scott Sherman came up and expressed his personal connection to the school through his son. He also volunteered for eight years every Thursday at the school. ¨I got to see how brilliant children grow” he said. The next person who came up was Steve Drazkowski, a state representative, who stated, ¨Thirty years of education is no small accomplishment¨.
Gene Pelowski was next to take the stage, and he expressed how ¨with the quality of staff, like Meghan Booth [currently working with 7th and 8th graders] you cannot fail.¨ As a professor at Winona State University, Pelowski had Megan Booth as a student.
The former senator, Ember Reichott Junge, also made an appearance, telling her story of what it was like to be in the hearing room that authorized Bluffview’s charter. She recalled that the decision was controversial. ¨I thought a charter school would never happen,¨ she said. Before it became a Montessori public charter school, Bluffview was a private school. Supporters of the change said, “The Montessori option should not be just for the wealthy.”
After the speeches, the current school director Henry Schantzen accepted an award. As he accepted the award, he expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for the future of Bluffview Montessori School. ¨When I think of Bluffview, I think of opportunity,” he said. ¨What could be more appropriate for the first charter school in the nation than to be built around opportunity.”
Eugene Piccolo, the executive director of the Minnesota Association of Charter Schools, facilitated the event and shared letters from both Senator Jeremy Miller and Education Commissioner Heather Mueller, as they could not attend the celebration.
