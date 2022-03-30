by LYDIA LIPPMAN
When my friend was 11, she came out as bi. She had been overthinking everything that could go wrong, especially because some of her family members had always very loudly expressed how they didn’t support homosexual relationships. At one point she thought that it wasn’t worth the risk, and that she would never come out.
Her parents were not necessarily the problem. It was more her siblings and grandparents. Her siblings were very sure of their beliefs and were never that lenient about them. She cared about her family’s opinion very much, and she knew that their reactions to her confession would significantly affect her, positively or negatively.
One day, she decided that if she continued to hide her sexuality anymore she would eventually not be able to carry the guilt that came with it. So, she went up to her mom’s room, and asked to go get coffee from her local coffee shop. Her mom had always loved spending time with her daughter, so she happily obliged and went through the coffee shop to get them drinks.
Once they got home, she thought it was time. At this point her brain was screaming at her, saying that this would be a mistake, and that she would regret it, but before she could let it get to her, she randomly blurted out, “I have something to tell you,” to her mother. She started to shake, as she knew that this was the moment that she had been so terrified of for so long. She felt like she had to do it now, as she had already started it and this was her chance to put her thoughts into words. So she took a deep breath, ignoring all of the thoughts, and looked her mom in the eye.
She opened her mouth, and slowly said, “Mom … I think I’m bi.” Her mom just looked at her in pure shock. Was this a mistake? Did she just ruin everything? All that she could do was wait for her mom’s response, sipping her coffee every few seconds as if that could relieve all of the tension that had built up.
She was waiting for her mom to say something. Anything to tell her just a little bit of what was going on in her mind. Was she supportive? Was she disappointed? She was waiting, just waiting for the moment for her mom to start yelling or crying or laughing, anything really. But that moment never came. In fact, all her mom did was sit there, finish her coffee, then say, “Can I have a moment?” Then she went to her room and just sat there.
She started thinking of everything that happened or could have happened, and didn’t stop for what felt like hours. Then, her mom finally came down the stairs, and she heard a knock on her door. She slowly opened the door, being greeted with her mom standing there, handing her a book. The book was about the LGBTQ+ community. She thanked her mom and closed the door. What was this supposed to mean? Did this mean she supported her? The book only stated facts, not opinions. This made it really hard to decipher whether or not she was supported.
She found herself starting to think about her mom’s initial reaction. Silence. Silence couldn’t be supportive, could it? Was her mom ashamed? Should she be ashamed? That week she continued to mull over all of these different thoughts over and over again, until it got to the point that she thought converting her mental pain to physical pain was the only way to help; however, this made her even madder at herself.
It had now been a week, and she still hadn’t told her dad. Her mom hadn’t told her dad. Someone had to tell her dad. She knew that she probably wouldn’t be able to handle a repeat of what happened with her mom, so she decided to simply text him. “Dad, I have something to tell you,” she said, the nerves from a week ago coming back. “I’m bi,” she typed out, and before she even had time to have a second thought, she pressed send. “Nice,” her dad said, seeming pretty chill about the whole situation. Now that wasn’t so bad, was it? Maybe she had been scared all this time for nothing. Maybe it would all be ok.
Screaming was all she could hear. She had just come out to her sibling, and at this point she couldn’t even make out half the words that were coming out of their mouth: “... mentally ill,” “...embarrassing,” “...disappointed” — ouch. All these years she had been thinking about all of the things that could go wrong during this moment, and here she was. That night, she opted for her old ways of coping: the razor blade.
Even with the media becoming more and more supportive of the LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning/queer, intersex, asexual, etc.) community, there are still many struggles that people go through in the coming out process. There are endless amounts of issues that come up when you are something out of the social norm, but no matter what, it’s important to remember that at the end of the day we are all people, different values or not.
Certain struggles may be unavoidable; however, there are more ways than you might think that could make life more comfortable for the affected people. If we create a place that is a supportive and inclusive environment, we could make people’s journey a little smoother.
I have asked multiple people in the LGBTQ+ community about how exactly the people they surround themselves with could be supportive, some of which were more recurring than others. Below I will talk about some of the main issues that affected some of them the most.
Number one: Normalizing
Many people said that they feel very confined when (for example) their parents or friends make jokes about them liking boys when all they do is talk to boys. This could be avoided by asking people’s sexuality, pronouns, gender, and in general normalizing being out of the norm.
Number two: Jokes
Many people I talked to said that they got very uncomfortable when certain people would make jokes about the LGBTQIA+ community. Sometimes people know that these jokes are offensive, and sometimes they don’t. This could be avoided by thinking about what you say before you say it, and thinking about the ways that it would impact other people from different minorities. These jokes can sometimes pressure people to not come out, or it can make them feel like something is wrong with them and/or that they should not accept themselves.
Number Three: Religion
The most common response I got had something to do with religion. This includes people using their religion as an excuse to be homophobic/hateful to other people, etc. Overall, all well considered opinions on life are generally valid, and everyone should respect them for what they believe and who they are. If you have a different opinion, you have multiple other healthy options rather than to just automatically start to call out slurs and/or spread hate. You could try to find some common ground, and accept the fact that you have different values and beliefs, you could try to learn from each other and understand why they have those opinions. No matter the approach you choose to go, it is very important to try and keep it respectful and understanding.
Everyone has their own differences and flaws and life isn’t about power roles or who’s older. It’s important to remember that everyone has their own issues, so you should ask your friend, child, sibling, or peer how you can support their well-being.
Lydia Lippman is an eighth-grade student at Bluffview Montessori School. The Young Reporters series features columns and articles from students in the school’s Young Reporters Club.
