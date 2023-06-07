Youth program is all about growth

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Students gathered at the East Recreation Center (ERC) for one of the first meetings of a new group with a goal to help youth develop communication and advocacy skills. The group is called E.P.I.C. Youth, which stands for empowered, principled, imaginative and confident. In small groups, students talked about how body language impacts communication and showed how body language could mean the opposite of what they were trying to say.
The free program is open to all students ages 11 to 17.
Winona Parks and Recreation Department Recreation Coordinator Ali Mayer is facilitating the program. Mayer developed the program as part of a master’s degree. “A lot of it came from just my day-to-day interactions with youth and what I thought they would enjoy learning about and participating in,” Mayer said. She wanted to have a structured program meeting every week to reinforce positive peer and adult interactions, she said, and develop a cohesive group in which students could discuss difficult emotions like anger and anxiety and find tools to navigate them.
Students will learn about communicating effectively with their peers and adults, Mayer said. They will also gain skills for progressing with their personal and educational goals, as well as navigating challenges and making positive choices when faced with chances to take risky actions. Mayer aims for students to grow in their ability to advocate for their emotional and mental well-being, feel confident with critical thinking and problem-solving skills and gain support systems in the community, as well.
One week, students will discuss being principled and making moral decisions even when no one is watching, Mayer said. Students will also discuss how they define themselves and how they are unique and similar. Additionally, students will create a podcast. They will brainstorm topics, conduct research, write a script, potentially conduct an interview, record, edit and publish their work, Mayer said.
The program began late last month. After the first meeting, Mayer said, “It was fantastic. It was a group of individuals that didn’t really know each other when we started the night, and just to watch those connections and interactions and [them] becoming more comfortable in the group setting and listening to what we’re excited about for our next 13 weeks together, was really great.”
After the program’s first session finishes later this summer, Mayer will take part in assessing how it went to determine what updates to make. “This is an ever-evolving program,” she said. Then, the hope is to hold fall/winter and winter/spring sessions next school year, she said. “I’m very excited to watch this program continue to evolve and grow,” Mayer said.
Within the first few weeks of the program, there are opportunities for students to join, Mayer said. Afterward, they could be on a waiting list for a session this fall. Those interested can call 507-453-1633, register at the Park and Recreation Office or ERC, complete a paper registration, or register online.
