by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
The Masterpiece Hall project cleared another hurdle last Wednesday when the Winona Board of Adjustments (BOA) unanimously passed a motion to grant three zoning exceptions or variances for the project.
Masterpiece Hall is a prospective $35-million 730-seat concert hall featuring art galleries to be constructed at the site of the old Winona Junior High School Auditorium. This project is backed by Fastenal founder Bob Kierlin and Mary Burrichter. Construction on the project is planned to start this summer and open two years later in 2025.
In the last month, Masterpiece Hall developers have taken steps toward construction. A rezone of four properties to the west of the main Masterpiece Hall site was recommended by the Planning Commission on May 22 and is currently in the works. Masterpiece Hall also received a historic appropriateness permit from the Heritage Preservation Commission and now its variance requests have been approved by the BOA as well.
At last Wednesday’s BOA meeting, Jason Woodhouse, the principal architect working on Masterpiece Hall from CRW Architecture and Design Group, presented the variance requests. These included variances for its height, number of windows, and setback.
The first variance involved the maximum height of Masterpiece Hall. According to zoning code, structures within 150 feet of a residential zone may not be taller than 40 feet. This variance would allow Masterpiece Hall to be a maximum of 54 feet tall. The concert box in the center of the building reaches 54 feet which is to accommodate the acoustics needed for the space, but the building height steps down toward the edge of the roof to between 39 and 46 feet, Woodhouse said. Woodhouse compared Masterpiece Hall to similarly sized buildings in the area such as the Winona Public Library and the former auditorium.
The second variance request was to allow minimal window placement on the west and south sides of Masterpiece Hall. As part of the city’s aesthetic rules, there are requirements that windows make up 12% of side and rear facades that are publicly visible. Woodhouse said that sections of the buildings require the absence of windows for acoustical reasons or for security as in the case of the artwork. “The use of the building is dictating what we want for windows and where we want them,” Woodhouse said. The public north-facing side of Masterpiece Hall has 60% transparency overall, according to Woodhouse, but other areas such as the west side with the loading dock are lacking. Woodhouse said the former auditorium also lacked an abundance of windows for similar acoustical reasons.
The normal building setback requirements for property that adjoins a multi-family residential zone is 22.5 feet in the front, six feet on the sides and a rear setback of 30 feet. The Masterpiece Hall variance sought roughly four to five feet setbacks on each side.The primary reason for the setbacks comes from the project needing approximately 72,000 square feet, which requires maximizing the site. Woodhouse noted these setbacks are similar to the old Winona Junior High Auditorium.
“We also had to add a second story to accommodate back-[of]-house spaces, additional office space, additional gallery or education space,” Woodhouse said. “So we really maxed out what we could do. Based on the former auditorium taking up a similar footprint, we felt that it was in harmony with what was there before and what the site is now.”
After Woodhouse’s presentation the BOA agreed the project fits in with the city’s comprehensive plan and meets the criteria and unanimously granted the variances for Masterpiece Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.