From: Allen Hillery
I was a member of the school district’s most recent Community Facilities Task Force.
In a letter published on February 22 in the Winona Post, I noted the size of the proposal we will vote on in April and my fear that we will end up with shiny new rooms but not have money to pay teachers.
The focus of the Community Facilities Task Force was buildings, but it’s important to not adversely affect the overall goal, the education of children. The April 11 proposal would limit our ability to employ the required teachers and complicate efforts to keep our school buildings functional.
The Community Facilities Task Force met for a series of meetings and the vendor representing the architecture company controlled the meetings. Primarily, Task Force members were asked to weigh in on a variety of building configurations, and in the end we decided to move forward with the six current school buildings. We agreed that the vendor could present some plan to the board that included these buildings.
However, when I suggested that we look at different models for how some of the maintenance projects could be funded with significant savings (such as exploring the option of funding some of the maintenance projects under Minnesota Statute section 123B.63, “Capital Project Referendum,” to save interest costs), and look for ways to avoid taking money from the fund that pays teachers, the idea got dropped. This did not surprise me, as it did not fit the vendor’s business model (i.e., they would not make money on that part).
I worked for many years at a Fortune 100 company, and we often used vendors to learn about proposed solutions and then we would have an internal meeting to determine what part of the vendor’s proposal worked for us. The real work would begin after the vendor left, when the details were worked out to fit the organization’s true needs, not the vendor’s needs. The notion that the vendor would write the final proposal was unimaginable.
At the one meeting between the task force members and the School Board, we were not allowed to discuss other structures for funding maintenance needs and to my knowledge, the board never investigated alternate funding structures.
I have now seen the details of the plan put forward by the vendor and approved by the board. Unfortunately, if we vote yes on this $163 million plan, it will move forward regardless of the consequences to our district during the 20 years we would spend paying for it.
If this referendum gets approved, we will transition from the question “what can we do with taxpayers’ money to educate our children” to “how do we build what we committed to regardless of the consequences.”
