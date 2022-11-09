From: Roger Reitmaier
This year is the 30th year of the Veterans Vigil. Our 24-hour vigil began on November 11, 1993. Twenty-four teams of watch standers have stood one hour in silent tribute to veterans who have served our country in war, defending our liberty and the principles we hold dear. Every year this event is held at Veterans Park in Winona, adjacent to the bandshell. The public is encouraged to come down anytime during the 24-hour period on November 11 to show support for those standing watch.
