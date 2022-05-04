by Frances Edstrom, columnist
When it first became evident that the internet and its social media would be used for political and personal opinions unfettered by the same strictures that are imposed on TV, radio, and newspapers, I was understandably displeased.
The rest of the media, on the other hand, can and is often successfully sued for doing the same thing that is protected by our government for the internet. Not fair!
As a result, in addition to the reasonable and decent people who express their opinions and show you what they are eating and pictures of their children and grandchildren, all the crazies have parked themselves on Facebook and Twitter.
They feel free to disseminate their wacky far-right and far-left ideas and get they same recognition and lack of scrutiny as the rest. It used to be that such ideas were relegated to news sources that we in the mainstream recognized as on the fringes of political thought.
How did we get from having a fairly well modulated political discourse to where we are now, in 2022, where the Department of Homeland Security has instituted a “Disinformation Governance Board”?
Most of us cringe when we hear that the government has a “disinformation board.” It smacks of stories by Kafka and Orwell, and feels like a direct threat to freedom of speech.
Isn’t there a better way to tamp down the rhetoric than to involve the government in deciding which of us is spouting “disinformation” that threatens our national security?
If we examine the roots of the perceived problem, we may be able to find the cure.
I sat in on a panel discussion of the media and disinformation at the LA Times Book Fair. One of the panelists said that “the past is unpredictable” and that “history is being rewritten every day.” Why is that?
First, I think, is the change in public education over the years since the advent of the internet and social media. Schools began to slowly erode their English curriculum, dropping such things as teaching grammar in order to allow time to teach kids the computer. (As if! Kids could teach the teachers and often did.)
When spellcheck was invented, why teach spelling? When reading could be done online, why have books? Why have newspapers? Why have libraries? On another panel of which I was a member, a teacher from northern Minnesota said that in his school district, kids graduate having never read an entire book.
Our education systems have abandoned teaching reading fiction and non-fiction and the ability to read critically. It has for the most part abandoned teaching Civics, which explain the First Amendment and the U.S. promise of freedom of speech.
Secondly, faced with the newspaper-killing internet, mainstream newspapers began to change the way they presented news. Commentary and journalism are indistinguishable. Rather than keeping editorial opinion on the opinion pages, it was moved to the front page to offer provocative headlines to prospective paper buyers.
Together, these practices have produced a generation of readers who cannot separate well-researched stories from the preposterous ramblings from the fringes.
Is instituting a government board to decide what is disinformation, and do something about it that has not yet been made clear, the way to combat this problem? Can a disinformation board promise no infringement on free speech?
Rather, I propose that a triple-front attack on the problem be instituted.
One, rewrite the Communications Decency Act, 47 U.S.C. § 230, which provides immunity to providers of interactive computer services, including social media providers, both for certain decisions to host content created by others and for actions taken “voluntarily” and “in good faith” to restrict access to “objectionable” material.
Secondly, encourage the return of public education in the U.S. to teaching our children to be discerning readers. Demand that they give students the tools to decide how to know truth from fiction.
Third, mainstream media (especially New York Times and Washington Post) return to a journalism free of the writer’s opinion, giving the reader a chance to decide what events mean to their way of life and to world peace.
The problem is one that cannot be cured overnight. But it can be cured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.