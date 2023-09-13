From: Karen Ahrens
Lewiston
After several months of eerie silence from Nature Energy/Shell Oil about the future of a manure digester in Lewiston, Shell Oil recently announced a "pause" of operations in Minnesota and Wisconsin. There will be no manure digesters in Lewiston for the time being, it seems.
Lewiston, Utica Township, and Winona County still know very little about these multinational companies and how they operate. Now is the time to prepare for another approach by Nature Energy or another similar company.
On Monday, September 18, Land Stewardship Project is hosting an event from 6-8 p.m. called "Digesting the Facts: A Community Conversation about Manure Digesters" in the Lewiston Community Center (75 Rice Street in Lewiston). At the event, hear from a panel of experienced guest speakers, and ask any questions you might have about "biogas" companies and their large-scale digesters. I hope to see you there.
