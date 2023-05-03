From: Robert Long
Winona
Gun deaths occur at a distressing rate. It seems a week doesn’t pass without news of more shootings, many involving children. For young people, death by firearm exceeds any other cause, including car accidents and cancer.
Just last month, six more died in a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn. Three were children. In press coverage of the killings, one Tennessee legislator said that nothing would stop these tragedies. His own family’s solution was to home-school. In other words, the rest of us just need to get used to children dying.
How ironic then, with this most recent killing of school kids having just occurred, that I received a letter from the office of Congressman Brad Finstad. I had called a couple of weeks ago to learn the congressman’s stance on gun safety. The staffer I spoke to had no clue what Rep. Finstad might think. He also didn’t know if their website had any information. I checked. It did not. The subject was not even listed as a point of public concern.
Rep. Finstad’s letter to me states: “While any violence that harms innocent people is a tragedy, infringing upon the rights of law-abiding Americans to protect themselves is not the answer.” He goes on to cite mental health decline as the root of the problem and suggests ensuring adequate resources to address the issue.
It is time we take gun safety seriously and implement measures to prevent tragedies like Nashville. Background checks should be mandatory nationwide. “Red flag” laws would alert authorities to persons posing risk. Assault-style weapons designed for war, never envisioned by the Founding Fathers, should be banned. Along with their intended military application, they are now weapons of choice for those seeking to maximize killing in society.
With this kind of response from our Congressional leaders, the death toll will continue to rise. No action is planned nor shall be taken. The Second Amendment is apparently just too dear. We see American lawmakers prioritize the unfettered ownership of guns over the random killing of innocent children. As was once stated, “we’ve made a choice that every year a certain number of children will be sacrificed on the alter of guns.” Week by week that number keeps growing.
