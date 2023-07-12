From: JoAn and Harold Moham and Lance and Eileen Hislop, Friends of the Homer Town Hall
On June 24, while Willard and Matilda Bunnell and their family lay in quiet rest on the hillside above the little river town that Willard named Homer, their historic home below was anything but quiet. Hundreds of visitors toured their home and two other historic sites during Homer Heritage Day. Guests heard stories of Homer’s early days and told some of their own.
A few doors down Old Homer Road, the Homer Church bell was ringing out, inviting the crowds to “come on in.” Some visitors chose their favorite hymn, some sang along with the choir, and some just enjoyed music by guitarist and choir leader Lance Hislop. Stories were told about the history of the 160-year-old congregation and of the 119-year-old building. So often we heard “I remember when,” and then another memory was shared. Root beer floats were enjoyed on the Prayer Patio just outside the church which overlooks the beautiful Mississippi River.
Across the street, the Homer Town Hall, former Homer Schoolhouse, was open for tours with former students sharing their memories of attending school in the 103-year-old building. Storytellers Yvonne Monahan Malewicki, Cilla Sholes Warnke, and Kathy Rihs Bell enjoyed sharing stories about their school days there and also hearing tales from the visiting former students. The Town Hall lawn was host to tables of 100s of donated books for sale, including a full volume of Mark Twain’s writings.
We, The Friends of the Homer Town Hall, want to say a huge thank you to all who attended our Heritage Day, those who shared their love of the community, the stories of their time spent in the three historic buildings, and their hopes that all three treasures will forever stand. T-shirts are still available for purchase with Homer’s resident artist John Briggs’ design of the three historic buildings. Contact JoAn Moham at 507-458-7899. Visit us on Facebook at “Save Homer MN Town Hall/Schoolhouse.”
Very special thanks to the Winona Post, Formgraphics, Winona Radio, Kwik Trip, Sue Ringwalski, John Briggs, and Golden Harbor Winona for their support. Thanks also to channels 8 and 19 for their great coverage.
