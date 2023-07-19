From: Mary Tofstad
Winona
Since it seems we have to contend with two more parking lots in the city, may I make a suggestion? Would low-lying brick “fences,” similar to the one surrounding the Merchants Bank parking lot, be a possibility? The fence is aesthetically pleasing there. Fastenal certainly could afford such a fence around its lot. Also, a similar brick fence surrounding the Minnesota Masterpiece Hall parking lot would be pleasing to the eye.
Commented
