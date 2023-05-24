From: Matt Slaggie
Winona
So the City Council appointed the site historic in 2018 when the building was a broken-windowed, pigeon-feces-infested, flooded nightmare that no one wanted ownership of? Did the council do so because surely only a developer with a track record of utilizing historic tax credits would possibly take ownership, or did they do it because it was truly historic? Since the former didn’t materialize, the council should be allowed to make amends.
I certainly can’t blame the Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC) for the “old Middle School” being sold for peanuts and allowed to decay, but there should be plenty of blame for the obstructionist, letter-of-the-law enforcement of rules in regards to “a plain wall” in an otherwise abiding project. Does the developer or their track record of constantly doing the right thing for Winona not afford some leniency on these matters?
HPC, see this project for what it is, a godsend of private dollars that has eliminated decades-long aesthetic blight on the neighborhood. “Pariah” is not the right word to be concerned about. “Dogmatic” is. Get out of the way. Approve their permit with minimal/no changes, and let this continue without further delay.
Commented
