As we find ourselves in the middle of the second month of 2022, it is a good time to pause and reflect on how this new year is progressing. While certain resolutions may not be going as well as intended, one resolution that could truly impact not only ourselves but the community at large is the concept of sympathetic joy from Buddhism. While sympathetic joy might have a home in Buddhist practice, the invitation to find joy in the joy of others — all others — is certainly an intention that we can set no matter our spiritual beliefs. While cheering on the the successes and good fortune and thriving of friends and loved ones might be second nature, to be sincerely joyful for those who we find disagreeable or from whom we might be estranged reminds us that guarding our hearts and nursing grievance causes our own energy to contract and our own lives to become less joyful and vital. While not easy, we can welcome the practice of finding the light in the lives of others with whom we might feel at odds and slowly begin to revel in their reasons for joy. With nearly 8 billion people in the world, being able to experience true joy not just for our own success, however we define it, but also opening to experience joy with and for others as they welcome wonderful experiences and successes along their own paths means that our reasons for joy surround us, literally.
