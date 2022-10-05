From: Susan Reed
For more than three decades, Gene Pelowski has served in the Minnesota House of Representatives. I thank him for his service.
This election cycle Stephen Doerr is challenging his seat. Stephen is a math teacher (St. Mary’s graduate) and an OTR truck driver. He is a lifelong resident of our community.
Stephen’s concern for protecting the rights and freedoms granted by our Constitution motivated him to run for office. He will work hard to represent House District 26A constituents.
On November 8, vote for Stephen J. Doerr.
