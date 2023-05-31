From: Michael Lattman
Winona
It is reassuring and refreshing to have such a great chief of police in Goodview. Chief Lonnie Roloff has shown he is honest as the day is long and truly cares about citizen safety. Lonnie will go the extra mile to ensure justice is served fairly, and we should all be grateful to have such a courteous, honest, and fair group of Goodview police officers under Lonnie's leadership. This comes during a tumultuous period in U.S. history where police brutality, disloyalty, and corruption are rampant in our law enforcement system.
My late father, Sergeant Lyle Lattman, served on the Winona police force and received many accolades during his 38-year career. While true it was a simpler time, our force was strong and fair. My dad would be proud of our Goodview police force.
Thank you, Chief Roloff, for being a great role model and leader for your staff and for ensuring the safety of everyone who resides and visits Goodview. Keep up the good work, and thank you for restoring our faith in our law enforcement system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.