From: Philip Sullivan Benz
In the early months of 1977, Queen Elizabeth was contemplating her Silver Anniversary, but England was broke and deeply divided.
A commission was formed to pay for the festivities. No public funds were to be used. When planning started for the celebration, Queen Elizabeth only asked for two things: church bells ringing and bonfires to be lit on June 6, 1977, at 8 p.m.
That took her Commonwealth from complete disunity to unity! The same thing should be attempted on or around July 4, 2022, to symbolize the unity we have.
Simple acts of kindness might just work again!
