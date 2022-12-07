From: Bob Redig
“Arms” are generally defined as anything a single soldier can bear. So obviously, there is precedent for Second Amendment infringement. “Arms” of mass destruction and terrorism, such as machine guns, pipe bombs, pressure cooker bombs, grenades, etc. are already banned. Justice Antonin Scalia also stated that the Second Amendment is not without limits.
So what is the difference between the above-mentioned “arms” and “rapid fire, high capacity devices (RFHCD)?” You are correct; there is no difference. Both categories are capable of mass destruction of life and domestic terrorism. Thus, logically by definition, RFHCDs are already banned; only enforcement is necessary. In Australia, the ban has already drastically cut mass killings and suicides.
If one callously “doesn’t care about gun deaths as long as they don’t affect me and mine,” one can “dis ‘em.” Because “even with mass killings, it’s only a few persons out of our 333 million population.” So maybe enough VIPs haven’t been affected and don’t care. Who knows? So the solution is obvious — just do it! Oh, and yes, the usual disclaimer — I do own and use guns in my work.
