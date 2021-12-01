From: Jean M. Gunderson
As a retired Winona County public health nurse working in the areas of adult health services and maternal child health services, as well as supporting primary care in the development of community health worker infrastructure and a Health Care Home certification, Commissioner Jan Malcolm’s work cannot be underestimated.
As Minnesota’s lead public health agency, communities receive funding, resources and programming promoting health, wellness and the care of chronic conditions for all persons. The impacts of the social determinants of health have been integrated in all areas of service delivery and policy. Equitable opportunities in health, inclusion and care remain at the forefront in the alignment of teams, resources and systems.
Care of the environment, infection control, emergency preparedness and maternal child health outcomes are just some of the areas impacted by Jan Malcolm since 2018. It has been an honor to work with many of her teams, as well as receive ongoing training for caring for multicultural communities and practice.
