From: Jonelle Moore
Winona
As Judy Bodway moves to her new location to be near family, on behalf of her many friends and the whole city, we wish her all the best and a huge thanks for all she has done to make Winona a more wonderful place to live. Her administrative work for the city and all of her many volunteer activities have been truly exceptional.
You have been a blessing to this community, and we wish you happiness in your new location.
Commented
