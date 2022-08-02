From: Margaret Schild
I’m writing in response to the 7/13/22 letter to the editor from Joe Bernaix regarding discussion by the County Board about funding for the Advocacy Center of Winona (ACW).
Bernaix was upset that Commissioners Chris Meyer, Greg Olson and Marie Kovecsi voted to not have the discussion on the agenda, as suggested by Commissioners Steve Jacob and Marcia Ward. I support the votes by Meyer, Olson and Kovecsi, and here’s why:
1. The ACW employee who distributed the objectionable material was not authorized to do so and was terminated for doing so. The ACW has been providing education and information about sexual and domestic violence to local schools and organizations for well over 30 years and this is the first instance that something like this happened.
2. The $15,000 provided by the county is to provide direct services to victims of domestic or sexual violence. It is not used for outreach or education.
3. The ACW is the only agency in this area that provides support and services to victims of sexual and domestic violence. And, as noted in a 2018 Winona Post investigation, domestic violence is the most common form of violence in Winona County.
4. As a former K-12 school administrator and social worker, I know firsthand the harm that domestic and sexual violence does to individuals and families in our community. I chaired the Winona County Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Council for more than 10 years, and I served eight years on an advisory council for Matty’s Place, which serves children and families that have experienced domestic and sexual violence. I have financially support the ACW since its beginnings as the Women’s Resource Center in the late 1970s and I will continue to do so.
I’m thankful to Commissioners Meyer, Olson and Kovecsi for not taking a knee-jerk reaction to the incident and for acknowledging the need to support victims of domestic and sexual violence. Perhaps the county could even consider increasing its funding of the ACW.
