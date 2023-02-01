From: Mickey Maslowski
Ettrick, Wis.
Suppose the average U.S. megalo-billionaire hauled in $10 billion last year. I'm solidly in the bottom 10% of U.S. earners. Am I “poor?”
Or, suppose last year, the bottom 1% of earners on average brought home $10,000, and the top 1% of earners brought home an average of $10 million. If your income last year was $1 million, you might think you're “rich.”
For a true representation of income disparity in this country, we need a graph that lays out the facts in equal increments. To illustrate, I used a standard sheet of 8.5-by-11 printer paper. I drew my vertical axis along the long side, so it represents U.S. earners, in increments of one million earners. I used 7.5 inches to represent 150 million earners.
Then, I started to draw annual income points distributed along the horizontal axis of the graph, from $1 million to $10 billion.
So, 150 million along each axis measures out to the same length, seven and a half inches.
Yet, to show the entire length of the horizontal income axis up to $10 billion, I would need 59 more sheets of paper taped together!
We're talking the disparities in just one year's incomes here. This goes on year after year.
I was in a store checkout line, and the guy behind me happened to read the “Stop Voting for the Rich” button I wear on my coat. He got huffy and asked me, “Who do you think pays all the taxes?” Then he answered his own question, “The rich.” I didn't have the wit at the moment to reply, as I would now, but soon found myself thinking, “I'll bet he thinks he’s ‘rich,’ because he earns ‘so much’ money, he must pay taxes.”
In truth, if I rolled out the 60 sheets of paper I needed for my income disparity graph, I'd have bet his income point was on the same sheet of paper as mine, and equally far away from the highest income point. Whether he wanted to see it that way or not, the two of us have a lot in common when compared against the obscene income of the highest income earners. I'd bet both of us annually spend almost if not all of everything we earn. As little as I manage to survive on, I too pay taxes.
Meanwhile, many Americans live comfortably far beyond necessity and decline to help their poorest neighbors out of unspeakable poverty.
Now, some members of Congress want to cut funding to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and other assistance programs to less than they've already cut it. They'd rather not increase our country's revenues by raising taxes on all income and progressively on ever-higher incomes. It seems they'd rather challenge the poorest and least able Americans to struggle even harder, if that's possible, and to go without decent education, health care, food, child care, housing, and other basic necessities.
Let's call the income and wealth disparity in this country what it is — mean, stingy, obscene, cold, cruel. On its own momentum, this disparity gets exponentially worse every day. Anyone who thinks this situation is OK is also mean, stingy, obscene, cold, and cruel.
If you think your income last year puts you somewhere on the first page of my graph, please consider contacting your U.S. senators and congresspeople. Explain, we wouldn't have a debt ceiling issue, if the U.S. taxed all income progressively. It's not a matter of “we spend too much” as a country, but that we haven't the will to collect enough revenues to meet our obligations.
