From: Michael Lewis
Winona
I lived most of my adult life in St. Paul and raised my two daughters on the East Side. My wife left after 30 years, reasons unclear. I moved to Winona in 2021, knowing there would be certain challenges. Different ratios, if you will. The challenge has proven a bit more difficult than expected. Lo and behold! Help is always on its way, and one dimension of that help has been the articles by Emilio. His knowledge of history runs deep and wide. He is both erudite and concise; he is a master of analogy and metaphor. He laces his articles with just enough sly humor to prevent his material from going over the top. I like this guy. Whenever the stuff starts getting me down, another of his enlightening Wednesday morning articles appears in my free edition of the Post. I am grateful and honored to have such an excellent writer right here in my adopted home of Winona, Minn., USA.
