From: Elizabeth Kinsella, SMU ’93
Dear Father Burns, 29 years ago, I graduated from Saint Mary’s University. During my four years, I served as a student senator, class president and Student Senate president. Following graduation, I served on the Saint Mary’s University Alumni Board. A steadfast supporter, financially and otherwise, you might say I was “all in” when it came to Saint Mary’s University. As of today — count me out.
Undoubtedly, you have a challenging job, and, to a certain extent, you need to run a university like a business. If you are intent on running Saint Mary’s University strictly as a corporation, I humbly offer some observations.
Your marketing executives should have cautioned you that your new curriculum seems uninspired. Your accounting department should have advised you that you risk losing financial support of alumni rooted in the majors being slashed. Your PR professionals should have better prepared you for (what will be) epic damage control. Your real estate advisors should have alerted you that the soon-to-be-empty Page Theater was a hallmark of the campus. Paramount to everything, your board of directors should have unreservedly questioned your leadership.
Perhaps most insulting about your letter, is your feeble attempt to tie-in Lasallian values, Character and Virtue (both capitalized for good measure). Your predecessors must be apoplectic. Stripping the university of any character seems to be your modus operandi. I might add, if you had a modicum of character, you’d supply your own email address at the bottom of your letter, rather than direct them to a team of people who are likely just as upset as I am.
The closing of your letter asked us to pray for you. Be assured, I will because your business is in trouble, Father Burns.
PS: If this letter stings a bit, please go ahead and thank one of your English professors (while he or she still has a job).
