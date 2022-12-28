From: Dora Pelley
Fountain City
Once upon a time, there was a woman from Fountain City (Dora) who decided to adopt a young woman named Martha (17 years of age) from Nicaragua to become her adopted daughter.
This young girl already had two children and needed guidance in her life. She did not have much financially when Dora met her. Through the years, Dora coached her in what truly matters in life and hoped that the young lady would grow in wisdom in her decisions and learn to believe in herself. Dora believed that teaching the young lady to provide for herself would help her gain confidence and become a provider for her two children. Over the years, this is exactly what has happened to this young lady.
There are times that we pour our time and wisdom into someone’s life without ever really fully knowing the ripple effects that the wisdom and example imparted to a human being will have.
Just a couple of days ago, 10 years later, an unexpected Christmas surprise took place. This young lady whom Dora has seen grow in wisdom and character told her on the phone that it was time for her to give back to others less fortunate than her. The same kindness and love that has been given to her was exactly what she wanted to give back to others this Christmas. Martha came up with an idea to create a Christmas miracle for those in her community that have nothing to enjoy. She told me that it made her so sad to see Nicaraguan children and elderly members of her surrounding community have nothing to look forward to enjoy at Christmas time. (Nicaragua is the second poorest country in the Western Hemisphere.) She came up with a budget including a list of food items and a piñata needed for the project. How could I not participate in making her Christmas wish come true as she desires to pay forward generosity and love.
Martha is planning to make the food herself, deliver it door-to-door along with her two children, who are now preteens, hoping to have others experience nothing less than a Christmas surprise! This selfless and courageous endeavor has truly blessed Dora this Christmas. Let us think twice when and how we can create Christmas miracles for others, and pay it forward to replicate the True Spirit of the Christmas Season.
Merry Christmas dear readers, Dora Pelley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.