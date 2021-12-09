From: Angie Einsman
Winona
As a longtime animal lover who has worked closely with shelters and rescues in Florida and Minnesota, I was shocked and appalled when I recently found out that Winona County has the most puppy mills in the state of Minnesota. I was also deeply disturbed to find out that Winona County does not do any oversight related to animal welfare at the numerous large-scale dog breeding facilities otherwise known as puppy mills. County officials have been adamant that animal welfare should be left up to the state. The fact that some of these facilities were in full operation before the permits were issued is also a major concern.
I have seen dogs who end up in shelters or at rescues who have not been socialized properly, resulting in the dogs not being able to bond with their owners or other pets. Often these dogs are returned multiple times to shelters due to socialization issues. They have anxiety and other health problems due to overbreeding and inbreeding. It is a challenge to potty-train them as they have lived in cages or kennels their whole lives. Dogs need to be cared for mentally, socially, and physically so they don’t end up with behavioral issues and illness.
This is why the Winona County Board needs to discuss animal welfare at these large-scale dog breeding facilities. How are the animals being treated? What happens to the female dogs when they can no longer be bred? How often does the vet examine each animal? What is the fate of a defective puppy? These questions and more should all be getting discussed by the Winona County Board. If Winona County does not have the time or resources to follow up with animal welfare, then why are permits being granted in the first place? I believe puppy mills are a horrible business that harms animals for the sake of money. I support a ban on future permits for puppy mills in Winona County.
