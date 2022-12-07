By Chris Rogers, editor
The Winona City Council is poised to pass a new ordinance on December 19 that would give the city the power to revoke landlords’ rental licenses and cause tenants to be kicked out of their apartments over a host of minor violations from failing to shovel their walk to allowing their dog to get loose.
Attracting too many birds, “habitually barking dogs,” “any cottonwood tree which sheds its seeds profusely,” hosting loud parties, playing music that “disturb[s] the peace, quiet or repose of a person or persons of ordinary sensibilities,” having “animals running at large,” “throwing stones and discharging air guns,” “storage or accumulation of junk,” and anything else that “unreasonably annoys” neighbors — the list of minor violations that could get people kicked out would be comical if it weren’t well on its way to becoming the law of the land. After two warnings, the city could suspend or terminate a landlord’s rental license. Without that, tenants could no longer live in the apartment, city officials said. Additionally, the ordinance requires every new lease in the city to include these offenses and consider violations a breach of the lease, which is grounds for eviction. This ordinance encourages evictions.
The best argument city officials can make in defense of these draconian provisions is that they don’t plan to use them. Why create such an open-ended ordinance then? Why give the city the power to displace people from their homes over “habitually barking dogs” and anything that “unreasonably annoys” their neighbors if you don’t plan to?
I don’t truly expect city officials would try to kick out every renter with a yippy dog. That would be too much work. But if they wanted to throw the book at you or some poor Joe, what would stop them? As a rule, we shouldn’t be giving the government a blank check and simply trusting the people in power to use it responsibly. I feel for the homeowners who shared horror stories of the police being constantly called to a neighboring rental for years on end. But if city officials only intend to use this in limited, severe, and chronic cases, they should write a code that does that. What we have right now is a code where city staff threw in everything but the kitchen sink as potential grounds for eviction after two warnings.
There are some more serious violations on the list, such as drug possession and assaults. If crimes were the only behavior on the list, I could see the argument — though there are already fines and criminal charges the city could be bringing. But in what universe should a barking dog get someone kicked out?
If this ordinance is a “prod” to compel compliance, as City Council member Steve Young says, then it is a cruel one. By the city’s logic, a slumlord who shrugs at thousands in fines from existing ordinances is supposed to be motivated by the prospect of a license suspension and missing out on one month’s rent from one unit. Such a landlord might not care, but the city’s action would uproot the tenant’s life. By the way, the city has made no effort to get input from tenants and didn’t hold a public hearing on the ordinance.
We’ve all had terrible neighbors. One of my college roommates left a container of yogurt out in our dorm room so long that it got moldier and moldier until the force of its putrefaction popped the lid off and released a stink bomb that made our place uninhabitable. I’ve had neighbors who practice drums at all hours of the day or who host parties so packed there are lines out the door and beer cans all over the neighborhood. Perhaps I’ve been “unreasonably annoying” at times, too.
But as terrible as some neighbors can be, kicking someone out of their home should be a last resort. Few of the violations on the city’s list merit such punishment at all.
We know that housing is limited in Winona. It can be difficult to find an affordable apartment with months of notice. Having an eviction on your record makes that far harder, and many people face other challenges to finding stable housing, too. This ordinance risks making them homeless. The National Bureau of Economic Research found that in the year after being evicted, people were 29 percent more likely to be hospitalized, 133 percent more likely to need mental health care, and 300 percent more likely to stay at a homeless shelter. None of that would be good for our town.
The city of Winona should not be trying to encourage evictions. It should try to keep its residents housed and deal with nuisances through its many other enforcement tools. If those rules’ teeth need to be sharpened, do that, but not shoveling your walk should result in a fine at worst, not forced relocation.
So, City Council, please scrap this ordinance and tell staff to look for other solutions. At the very least, please drastically narrow the list of violations so I don’t have to worry whether my bird feeder will get me tossed out on the street.
