From: Jonelle Moore
Winona
I was so fortunate last month to once again hear an amazing concert by the Winona Symphony. Director Erik Rohde provided expert conducting for a concert that was very technically difficult, but the amazing dynamics, nuance, and precision made it sound effortless.
The beginning composition was a superb presentation of the exciting “Sinfonietta,” by Poulenc. The next part of the concert was created by Ellen Zwilich, a delightful presentation called “The Peanut Gallery,” which featured specific portions depicting the personalities of the “Peanuts” cartoon characters. The pianist performing this fun piece was Clare Longendyke, an accomplished performer who brought a bright spirit to the performance.
The second half of the concert started with a very complex and lively composition for only the strings and definitely showed their expertise. The final impressive portion of the concert was Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major,” featuring Clare Longendyke again in an amazing performance with the orchestra providing a very artistic accompaniment.
Congratulations again to the Winona Symphony, a treasure for our community!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.