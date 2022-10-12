From: Kelley Stanage
I was deeply disturbed to hear Marcia Ward’s comments during the August 23 County Board meeting. Ward opposed the county engaging a family service organization because their website expressed opposition to racism and white supremacy. Ward said that was too political. (You can watch board meetings on the county’s YouTube channel.)
Radical right extremists constantly rail about “freedom.” Most thinking people realize that opposition to racism and white supremacy is the only ethical and moral position to take – at least in a “free” society.
We need a county commissioner in District 5 who respects all of their constituents, whether they are people of color, children in crisis, or people on the other side of an issue.
Based on her apparent radical right extremist views, that person is decidedly not Marcia Ward.
The radical right repeatedly fails to recognize its own hypocrisy. While Ward maintains the family service organization is “too political” with which to do business, her decision not to engage them is clearly based on her extreme politics.
Bob Redig, on the other hand, is a decent, kind, fair, and ethical human being. Vote for Bob.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.