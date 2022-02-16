From: Janice Dworschak
Arcadia
Issues raised by Antoinette Johnson, regarding recycling in the city of Arcadia, are important and included compliance, fairness and costs. Several years ago, a small group of individuals in Arcadia formed “Compost and Recycling Champions on a Mission to Reduce Waste/Compost y Reciciaju Campeones en una mission para reducer los residuos!” Individuals in the group provided resources and training in the schools (both private and public), at Broiler Dairy Days and Ashley for the Arts. Volunteers committed to assist in recycling efforts in each of the city’s parks. These efforts served as an earnest beginning.
What is still needed is for the community to fully engage and support one another. Habit forming on a community level is challenging. What does it take? A plan made easy and affordable. While it may be easy for an individual to take recyclables to a recycling center on the way to other errands, a larger household may find it more difficult.
The city of Arcadia has been asked to provide a cost/benefit analysis with answers to the following questions. What is the city charged for disposing of its garbage? How is the amount calculated? How much does the taxpayer pay for this service? What is the city currently charged for its contracted recycling services? How is the amount calculated? How much does the taxpayer pay for this service? What would be the cost to use one container for garbage and another for recyclables? How would this amount be calculated? How much would the taxpayer pay for this service? What would the difference in tax burden be with recycling and garbage curbside system versus the current plan? Right now, as has been the case for several years, the city of Arcadia has not provided a comparative cost/benefit analysis to help the community make a more informed choice.
Another concern was raised. How would a change in recycling and garbage pick-up practice impact employees at the street department? Employment opportunities change with changing times. Employees seize good opportunities by sometimes staying where they are; sometimes moving laterally, and sometimes changing companies.
With regard to compliance, garbage bags are not currently checked for recyclables. Companies who do provide recycling and garbage services require cooperation and issue warnings and, if necessary, fines. Doing the right thing for the right reason is, of course, the best practice.
The city of Arcadia and the Town of Arcadia have and certainly will explore the best options for their particular jurisdictions, communities, pocketbooks and environment as they work together. The goal is to create the best possible outcomes for all, recycling and garbage disposal efforts included.
