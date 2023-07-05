From: Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol
Question: Are smoked taillights illegal in Minnesota?
Answer: Minnesota law states that “tail lamps shall be plainly visible from a distance of 100 feet to the rear during normal sunlight and at night.” The same goes for turn signals and headlights. Smoking, tinting, covering, or placing any material over taillights, brake lights, headlights, or turn signals would be illegal and unsafe, as they would not be plainly visible. It is illegal in all 50 states, because it is a major safety concern.
I recommend getting into the habit of checking and keeping your rear lights clear of any snow, mud, dirt, dust, or anything that can obstruct your lights.
You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention, and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.
If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848, or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.
