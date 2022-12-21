From: Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol
Question: Last week, I noticed a truck with a snowplow blade on it. It took up the whole traffic lane. It was not a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck. What is the legal length allowed for a snow blade?
Answer: The maximum legal width is eight feet, six inches in Minnesota. Snowplows start at widths of six and a half feet for smaller pickups and go up to nine- and 10-foot wide plows for dump trucks. The most common size plow is seven feet, six inches. If you are over eight feet, six inches, you can apply for a permit through the state. The permit will allow you to transport the plow on the roadway.
You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention, and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.
If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848. Or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.
