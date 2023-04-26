From: Sara Cypress
Winona
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. I was an abused child, mostly through neglect, so this is a very sensitive issue to me. My parents treated me the way farmers treat livestock. My physical needs were met, but little else. I was never hugged or touched affectionately, my parents rarely spoke to me, they showed no interest in my life, they spanked and swatted me when I wasn’t acting the way they thought I should, they never said they loved me, and they never seemed happy to see me. It felt like I was a burden to them.
I am in my 50s. I assumed that today parents know better, but I see that I am wrong. Sweden banned spanking and all corporal punishment in 1979. I guess they believe that children should have the same protection from violence that adults have.
I don’t want to observe interactions between parents and their children, because it usually upsets me, but I just can’t help myself. Usually I see parents ignoring their children, too wrapped up in themselves and what they want. I often see parents being disrespectful to their children, saying and doing things they would never think to do to anyone else.
I see parents ignoring their crying baby or even becoming angry about it. Babies cry, because they need something, probably to be held, because they are experiencing fear, discomfort, anger, or sadness. Babies can’t talk or send out telepathic messages when they are struggling. Crying is their only form of communication. If you can’t stand crying, then don’t have children. It would be like your boss telling you not to talk anymore when your job is being a school teacher, because she doesn’t like the sound of your voice.
Babies should be held or attached to a parent with a baby sling or wrap so that they feel safe. I really hate these plastic baby carriers where babies are hauled around like a sack of potatoes. Babies are human beings, and being a parent is a privilege. If you don’t believe that, then don’t have children. The more a baby is held, the more independent and emotionally stable and secure she will be as an older child and adult. The only way to spoil a child is with material things. You can never spoil a child with too much attention or love.
If these facts are news to you, you shouldn’t be a parent. I’m also so tired of hearing people make derogatory remarks about children, such as calling them “brats.” There are no brats, just bad parents. Children don’t control who they become. Their parents do. Place the blame where it belongs. If you have small children, ask yourself how you would feel if you were them. If your children were asked to rate you as a parent, what would they say? Space is not the final frontier. Child abuse is.
