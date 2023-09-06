By Chris Rogers, editor
I have to confess that, for years, my reaction to people talking or writing about meditation was, “That sounds really boring.” It turns out I was right. It is boring. But I also missed the point. It can be really helpful, when your mind is racing with anxiety or negative thoughts or you’re faced with really stressful situations, to have a moment of clarity, to both acknowledge those challenges and take a step back from letting them dominate your headspace.
So I’ve been dipping my toe in this pool. I started by listening to some guided meditations on YouTube. The trouble is that — like a chump — I don’t have YouTube Premium. My life would be so much better if I had YouTube Premium. Instead, in the middle of a 10-minute-long guided meditation, an ad pops up. The guide’s soothing voice is suddenly interrupted by a dude with six-pack abs screaming at me, “One of these five foods is killing your testosterone levels!” “The weight loss industry doesn’t want you to know about this one weird trick to melt through years of stubborn belly fat!” Oh, no, my serenity! I wasn’t anxious about my testosterone levels before, but should I be? And what is this hidden truth that the elites don’t want me to know?
Even though no one else is around to make me embarrassed, I feel a bit like my phone’s ringer went off at a wedding. “Ah! This is the worst time for this! How do I shut this off?” I fumble for the skip button and sink back into the couch and try to find that calm state again, all while thinking, “It’s the oatmeal, right? Oatmeal is killing my testosterone levels.”
In many meditations, you’re supposed to focus on your breathing. In slowly. Suspend the breath for just a moment, then exhale. But, you know, breathing isn’t exactly the most exciting activity. It’s really the bare minimum as activities go, so I’m easily distracted during these bits. Noticing where your mind wanders is part of mindfulness, but I often get so distracted that I completely forget what I was doing. My mind jumps from counting a five-second inhalation to accounting for my monthly budget. “I can’t believe they raised my car insurance again. Maybe I should switch to liability coverage. Where’s my phone?” I have to catch myself rising off the couch to pull up the GEICO app, before remembering, “Oh, that’s right, I was meditating. Here I go, back to meditating. I’m so good at this.”
But my philosophy is that, for many things in life, it’s OK to be really bad at them. Dancing, singing, exercising — even if you’re terrible at it, you can get something out of it. Replacing brake fluid might not be on that list, but no one is going to get hurt when my concentration crashes in the middle of “Leaves on the Stream.”
So obviously I’m a beginner, but I’ve found this sort of thing helpful. And I don’t think I’m alone in experiencing a lot of distractions. What about you? What helps you stay calm and grounded? Maybe you’ve gotten similar benefits from prayer or knitting or going for a walk. Maybe you like to disappear into the backwaters with your canoe and a bottle of buttermilk like old Johnny Latsch. Send us a letter at winpost@winonapost.com or P.O. Box 27, Winona, MN, 55987, if you’ve got a story to share.
