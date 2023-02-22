From: Maurella Cunningham
Winona
As an educator with a combined 25-plus years of experience in K-12 schools and higher education, I believe that Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) must make a real commitment to providing an equitable education for all students. The WAPS School Board’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee will soon ask the board to approve an equity policy. This policy, lacking a solid plan and resources to support it, is not likely to positively impact our children and our community.
For the benefit of our children, educators, staff, schools, and community, I ask that the district do the necessary work of creating a districtwide equity plan that would provide substance to the soon-to-be proposed WAPS DEI Committee’s equity policy. Additionally, I recommend that WAPS establish an equity and inclusion department, comprised of qualified equity specialists to ensure that this policy is not just words on paper, but is truly actionable.
The policy currently being proposed by the WAPS DEI Committee has been crafted by adopting parts of other school districts' (Rochester Public Schools and Fridley Public Schools) equity policies and tailoring them to apply to WAPS. Both of these districts have equity plans that contribute to making their equity policies practicable. WAPS does not have such a plan. After years of requests from parents and community members, WAPS has still neither partnered with nor committed to partnering with any equity-focused organization to create an equity plan.
Both Fridley and Rochester Public School districts have equity plans, equity and inclusion/equity and engagement departments, and equity specialists. WAPS has none of these, yet it plans to ask the School Board to approve an equity policy without:
1. Partnering with a recognized equity-focused organization.
2. Having an equity plan in place.
3. Educating students and employees about how the proposed policy is intended to impact learning, teaching, beliefs, attitudes, and actions.
4. Hiring informed/trained equity specialists to provide needed training, tools, resources, and support.
To lay a strong foundation upon which students, families, educators, staff, and our community can thrive, I urge WAPS to take the steps above as it moves to get the equity policy approved.
Without taking these steps, implementing the WAPS DEI Committee's proposed equity policy and ensuring that it translates into practice will be yet another challenge for WAPS.
