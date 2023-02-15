From: Alexis Hayes
Winona
As WAPS creates the policy for the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, I ask that they partner with an equity-focused organization to create a districtwide equity plan and prepare staff and students with information and resources about the policy. An equity department and specialists would also be helpful in adding much-needed structure. As a result, staff, students, and administrators can receive adequate training, tools, and resources to fully understand and act in accordance with the policy that WAPS’ DEI Committee is creating. Community members in this district simply ask that WAPS commit to doing the necessary work to ensure that an equity plan be created and implemented properly.
Commented
