From: Richie Swanson
Winona
The Bird Conservation page of RichieSwanson.com hosts a new post describing habitat degradations that’ll result from the Great River Trail extension of the Flyway Trail. The sandy, gravel border of the existing trail from the Flyway Connector Trail in Aghaming Park to Bluff Siding Park suits Canada bull thistle, flowering spurge and other invasive plants perfectly. Unless the invasive species are controlled, they’ll march along the new extension and grow into milkweed/indigo/lupine/pollinator habitat at the Trempealeau Refuge.
The extension will increase disturbance to wildlife in the roadkill zone of Highway 35 and will provide a corridor that will draw such species such as Blanding’s turtles to the road. Buffer zones and visual shields of vegetation that benefit waterfowl, herons, egrets, frogs, turtles etc. have already been destroyed. They must be restored if the Flyway Trail wants to ensure the same amount of undisturbed wetlands that existed in the flyway before the trail did.
