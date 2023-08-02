From: Janel Dean
Minnesota City
Bill Spitzer is running for Third District county commissioner for the right reasons.
His decades of experience in law enforcement and mayoral leadership, in addition to his service on many public committees, make him the best candidate for the job.
Bill cares about community problems, such as clean water, affordable housing, education, drug addiction, and responsibly managed budgets. His background knowledge, experience, and continued desire to serve and protect will lead those in Winona County to a brighter future.
Please vote Bill Spitzer on August 8.
