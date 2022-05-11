From: Dan Munson, SELCO board member for Rushford Public Library
Have you ever wondered how your local public library is funded? How about how a book that you requested from another library gets into your hands? Or how eBooks and eAudiobooks end up in the digital OverDrive collection? As a current Southeastern Libraries Cooperating (SELCO) board member, I can tell you about something called Regional Library Basic System Support (RLBSS). RLBSS is the legislative mechanism that provides state funding for regional public library systems and thus helps to make library services possible in communities across the state.
RLBSS provides local public libraries with a great deal of support; however, there is an issue with the funding formula. HF4300/SF1131 will address the funding formula issue, and it already has bipartisan legislative support, support from all 12 regional library systems in Minnesota, endorsement from the Association of Minnesota Counties, and support from the League of Minnesota Cities Fiscal Futures Committee. In fact, the bill made it all the way through the last legislative session and was only left out of the governor’s budget due to time constraints. This piece of legislation can correct a recurring issue in the funding formula that disproportionately impacts Minnesota’s rural public libraries.
Why should taxpayers care about library funding via RLBSS? It is the foundation upon which the state’s public library system is built, and without a strong foundation, our state’s libraries are jeopardized. Local public libraries have evolved from book repositories to vibrant community hubs, meeting the needs of their communities through technology, education, and early learning, social services, and much more. It’s critical that Minnesota’s funding formula is stabilized via HF4300/SF1131 because public libraries are a vital piece of our infrastructure.
Please contact your state legislators to ask them to support local public libraries by voting for HF4300/SF1131. Then top in to experience all that’s happening at the library.
