From: Abby Wickboldt
Winona
To who dislikes the symbol of hope (i.e., the cross) up on the bluff: I previously read an article regarding someone’s dislike for the cross on display in the bluffs surrounding Winona, and I am left troubled over their reason for such dismay and further troubled at their suggestion of replacing the cross with a smiling emoji. I say this with all due respect, but that is the most nonsensical and absurd notion I have heard, quite frankly.
I grew up here in Winona, (and not as a religious individual) and that cross has never bothered me in the slightest. In fact, I find it beautiful to look at just as I enjoy adorning a cross around my neck on occasion. The cross, to me, is a reminder of all those who have sacrificed for the greater good so that we may live in peace amongst each other. Sometimes the world is not pleasant, and doing the right thing or standing up for what is right sometimes will be at the cost of displeasing most of those bearing witness; however, without those who are willing to go against the consensus our world would be much different.
In terms of replacing the cross with a smiling emoji … what about those who are in a bad mood? I feel seeing a smiling emoji staring back at them might further fuel their troubles. I know it would for me anyhow. Perhaps the cross was not meant for you to look at and instead was meant for those who aren’t as happy and need the reassurance to keep going. Furthermore, should we tell all of the churches that they need to replace the cross with a smiling emoji to make them more universally inviting? Think about what you are saying and have some empathy for others before saying something so ridiculous!
