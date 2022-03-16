From: Linda Speltz
Altura
The cross symbolizes the Gospel — Christ’s sacrifice for humanity and the only hope of this fallen world. Jesus Christ was (and is) the most inclusive person in the history of the world. He welcomed the poor, the sick, the lame, the blind, the leprous, the prostitutes, the marginalized, the depressed, possessed and the oppressed. He cured them physically and spiritually and offered them the gift of eternal life. He welcomes sinners like you and me to be saved through his work on that cross. The cross is a symbol of hope and comfort to many who drive by.
Jesus said many would be offended by the cross because they know in their hearts that He is the way, the truth and the life (also making him exclusive) and still choose to not believe. He also made it clear to his followers that, “If the world hates you for preaching the gospel, know that it has hated me before it hated you.” Emojis will come and go. The Gospel lives forever. Jesus died for all, that those who live will no longer live for themselves but for Him who died for them and was raised again.
Please reconsider your reason for wanting to replace this symbol of hope to the world. You still have the choice to look away if you are offended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.