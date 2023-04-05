From: Daryl Anderson
Winona
After hearing about the passing of Bud Grant, I quickly reflected on one of the most memorable, meaningful, and inspiring examples of the way things should be done in the sports world.
Years ago, when the NFL games were televised with the start of the national anthem, I can still picture how Bud’s teams stood stoic along the sideline of Met Stadium — helmets off and held to their right side, eyes fixed and bodies statuesque, with hardly any expression or movement.
This dedication, discipline, and respect for our flag, our country, the game to be played, and life in general epitomized what Bud Grant cherished and deemed essential in creating an atmosphere of football excellence — a love of our country and simply just doing “the right thing to do.”
Thank you, Bud. Skol!
