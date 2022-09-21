From: Karen Fritz
Winona
It’s unfortunate that in a local non-partisan election business owners are not allowed to support the candidates of their choice. A couple of weeks ago, a reputable, long-time business owner was confronted at his place of business for displaying a prominent banner on his property supporting Ken Fritz. This individual pressured the business owner to display a sign for Fritz’s opponent. When the business owner declined, the discussion became heated. (On a side note, this individual is running for a county commissioner seat in another district so I’m not sure why they’re focused on trying to damage Fritz.) It seems odd that this individual can have an opinion, yet the business owner cannot.
The same business owner also received some calls and an email from supporters of Fritz’s opponent saying they would look to do business with others due to his support for Fritz. This behavior reminds me of children throwing temper tantrums when they don’t get their way. Maybe I’m wrong, but isn’t that the reason we have elections? You can have your opinion, which everyone should, and then vote for the candidate of your choice.
This business owner spoke with Ken Fritz to discuss the situation, and it was agreed upon that for the well-being of his livelihood and the safety of his employees, the banner would be removed. The owner emphasized his continued support of Fritz. Unfortunately, this is not the first time we have been told by businesses and residents that they feel they can’t show support for Fritz or other candidates for fear of retribution. I hope others who want to support Fritz will not fall victim to any bully-like behavior, as no one should be subjected to this kind of treatment simply for showing support for a political candidate.
Commented
